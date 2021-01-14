Hundreds to receive COVID-19 vaccine at new Volusia Co. site

More seniors in Volusia County will be receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday when a new site opens.

All 500 appointments for Thursday are full at the drive-up site. Officials want to stress that this event is only for people who registered in advance.

Unlike the setup in Daytona Beach when vaccinations began as a first-come, first-served and cars lined up overnight, the county has moved to an appointment-only system.

The Volusia County Fairgrounds in DeLand will provide the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to people age 65 and older. There will be 500 appointments available per day.

Registration is required and is available in one-hour timeslots. Once a timeslot is full, appointments will no longer be available. There is a maximum of two registrations per transaction online and three registrations over the phone.

With high demand and limited supply of the vaccine, officials say appointments are expected to fill very quickly. People will be required to complete a screening and consent form prior to receiving the vaccine.

If you have received any other vaccinations in the past 14 days or tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days, you do not qualify for the vaccine.

You can make an appointment for future dates HERE.