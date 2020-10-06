Hurricane Delta growing stronger, will upgrade into Category 3 storm

Hurricane Delta is increasing in intensity as it approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast and is expected to become a major Category 3 storm sometime on Thursday night.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory that Delta, which is a large hurricane and growing, is located about 425 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana. It is moving northwest at 15 mph. They expect the storm to make landfall on Friday afternoon.

They also said that it currently has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, making it a Category 2 storm. Delta continues to strengthen and is expected to gain Category 3 strength by Thursday night. However, some weakening is forecasted after that and it should downgrade into a Category 2 storm by the time it makes landfall on Friday, with winds of 105 mph.

The NHC expects Delta to start bringing hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge to portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

Advertisement

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Sabine Pass to Ocean Springs, Mississippi including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

High Island, Texas to Sabine Pass

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Tulum to Dzilam, Mexico

Cozumel

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

East of Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

San Luis Pass, Texas to Sabine Pass

East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

East of the mouth of the Pearl River to Bay St. Louis Mississippi

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts

So far, it has been a very active hurricane season, with Delta being the 25th named storm.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest updates on the tropics.