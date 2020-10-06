Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico on its way to the U.S.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) shows Hurricane Delta has made landfall on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday morning.

The NHC says Delta made landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Puerto Morelos.

"Delta is forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and approach the northern Gulf coast on Friday."

Delta's maximum sustained winds are at 110 mph, making it a Category 2 storm. The system is expected to slam the U.S. Gulf Coast by the weekend.

"It's all about high pressure and its influence over Delta in the coming days," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King. "Current forecast track has landfall in Louisiana on Friday. It's the second major to hit that state this season."

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Tulum to Dzilam Mexico

Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cuba province of Pinar del Rio

Punta Herrero to Tulum Mexico

Dzilam to Progreso Mexico

Delta is expected to make a second landfall in Louisiana. The system will bring rainfall to Florida this weekend.

So far, it has been a very active hurricane season, with Delta being the 25th named storm.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

