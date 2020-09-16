Hurricane Sally makes landfall as Category 2 storm; Teddy to become Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday on the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm as FOX 35 News continues to track several storms in the very busy Atlantic.

HURRICANE SALLY

Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama early Wednesday morning as a Category 2 hurricane. Maximum sustained winds were 105 mph. Sally's current movement is to the north-northeast at 3 mph.

Forecasters say catastrophic and life-threatening flooding is likely from Sally in parts of northwest Florida and southern Alabama.

"Life-threatening storm surge is occurring along portions of the coastline from Alabama to the western Florida Panhandle," the NHC said.

Nearly 332,000 homes and businesses had lost electricity across Alabama, Florida and Louisiana by Wednesday morning, according to the poweroutage.us site.

The site says about 192,000 of those outages were in Alabama while more than 78,000 were in Florida.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Fort Morgan Alabama to the Walton/Bay County Line Florida

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

East of the Okaloosa/Walton County line Florida to Indian Pass Florida

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River

HURRICANE TEDDY

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Teddy is now a CAT 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Teddy is likely to become a major hurricane later Wednesday and could reach Category 4 strength on Thursday.

Teddy is located about 820 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

In total, we are tracking seven systems in the Atlantic, including Sally and Teddy.

HURRICANE PAULETTE

Hurricane Paulette continues to swirl in the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds at 100 mph. Although gradual weakening is forecast, Paulette is expected to become a powerful extratropical cyclone later on Wednesday.

TROPICAL STORM VICKY

Vicky is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast over the next few days, and the system could become a remnant low on Thursday or Friday.

OTHER SYSTEMS

An area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing showers and thunderstorms. A tropical depression could form late this week over the southern Gulf of Mexico with a 40-percent of development over the next 5 days.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands have changed very little. However, a tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days. Forecasters give it a 70-percent chance of developing.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is located over the far northeastern Atlantic Ocean a few hundred miles northeast of the Azores. Formation chances over the next 5 days are low at just 20-percent.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Stay with FOX 35 for the latest updates during this very active hurricane season.