Hurricane Sam expected to become Cat 4 storm this weekend

Hurricane Sam has formed in the open Atlantic, making it the 7th hurricane of the 2021 season.

Sam is moving toward the west near 14 mph with maximum sustained winds at 75 mph.

"Rapid intensification is forecast to continue, and Sam is likely to become a major hurricane on Saturday," the National Hurricane Center said Friday.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says Sam is expected to become an intense Category 4 storm.

"Sam will become a Cat. 4 briefly by Sunday," FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said. "It is then forecast to decrease in intensity after that. A turn to the Northwest appears to be in the works in the coming days."

As far as impacts to Florida, it could cause some ocean swells at our area beaches.

Forecasters are also tracking three other systems.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by the end of this weekend. Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

A gale-force, non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, is located a little more than 600 miles west-northwest of the westernmost Azores. This system has only a brief window of opportunity to become a subtropical or tropical cyclone while it moves generally south-southeastward over marginally warmer waters. Strong upper-level winds are expected to develop over the system by late today, which should then limit further development.

A large area of showers and thunderstorms centered a couple of hundred miles east of Bermuda is associated with a surface and upper-level trough. Some tropical or subtropical development of this system could occur through early Saturday as it moves generally north-northwestward.

NOAA predicted 15 to 21 named storms are possible during the 2021 hurricane season, with seven to ten becoming hurricanes and three to five of those becoming major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or higher.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

