Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Florida as Tropical Storm Eta nears

Several watches and warnings have been issued for parts of Florida as Tropical Storm Eta nears the Sunshine State.

On Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Eta is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

"A turn toward the north and northwest at a slower forward speed is expected on Sunday and Sunday night, followed by a westward motion on Monday," the NHC said. "On the forecast track, the center of Eta will cross central Cuba tonight, approach south Florida and the Florida Keys on Sunday, and pass near or over south Florida and the Florida Keys Sunday night and Monday."

On Saturday, out of an abundance of caution regarding Tropical Storm Eta, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in the following counties: Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach Counties.

FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro says Florida won't see a direct impact from Eta this weekend, but we will see an indirect impact, which means you'll need an umbrella.

"By Sunday night into Monday morning, it's going to be nearing the Florida Straits and then going to be moving parallel with the Florida Peninsula," Gargaro said. "With the latest forecast track of #ETA, a Tropical Storm Watch has been extended into Brevard County. There is now a Tropical Storm Warning in south Florida. Rain totals could range from 3"-6" and wind gusts more than 50 mph over the next several days."

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Florida coast from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, including Biscayne Bay

Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Florida coast from Deerfield Beach to Bonita Beach

Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Cayman Islands

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, and Matanzas

Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence

Florida coast from Jupiter Inlet to Bonita Beach, including Florida Bay

Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas

Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Florida coast from north of Jupiter Inlet to the Brevard/Volusia county line

Florida coast from north of Bonita Beach to Englewood

On Sunday and Monday, Central Florida will see very heavy pockets of rain in Orlando as a direct effect of Eta.

Eta is the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which ends on Nov. 30.

