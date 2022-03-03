I-95 crashes: 3 killed in 17-vehicle pileup; highway to be shut down for hours

SKYFOX TRAFFIC ALERT: Several crashes involving 17-vehicles, including semi trucks, has shut down I-95 in both directions in Volusia County, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is calling this a ‘mass casualty incident.’ The crashes reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. near the New Smyrna Beach exit.

FHP says there were five separate crashes, 4 on the northbound side involving 11 vehicles with one person killed. There was one crash on the southbound side that involved 6 vehicles: 4 tractor-trailers, an SUV and a van. One truck driver was killed. The driver of the SUV is also dead.

Several have been taken to the hospital including a child. FHP says the child is in stable condition.

"We have I-95 shut down from SR-44 in Volusia County to SR-5 in Brevard County. We do expect those closures to remain in place throughout the day, possible into early evening," Lt. Kim Montes said.

The northbound lanes of I-95 have been damaged due to the crash and fire. According to FHP, once the debris has been removed from the crash scene, three northbound lanes will need to be re-paved.

The best way to avoid it is to take US-1 or avoid I-95 altogether.

FHP says they are looking over dash cam to determine how the chain reaction started, but say visibility due to thick fog and smoke may have played a role.

Video from traffic cameras shows flames from the crashes shooting into the air. FHP says a Jeep Renegade was smashed between semi-trucks.

Lt. Montes says drivers should remember that when thick fog and smoke is present, the best thing to do is active hazard lights, turn off your radio and if you feel uncomfortable, pull over.

The road closures are as follows as of 10 a.m.:

Troopers have just re-opened the southbound entrance ramp from SR-442 to southbound I-95.

Northbound I-95 traffic is being re-routed at CR-5A (NOT SR-5A)

And can re-enter northbound I-95 at SR-442

Southbound I-95 traffic is being re-routed at SR-44.

And can re-enter southbound at SR-442

