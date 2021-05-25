Firefighting helicopter crashes near Leesburg during training exercise

article

Crews with Leesburg Fire Rescue are on the scene of a confirmed helicopter crash, in close proximity to Leesburg International Airport.

The Sikorsky UH-60 firefighting helicopter crashed into a marsh near the airport., during a training exercise, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said four people were traveling in the helicopter but the conditions of the occupants remained unknown.

A spokesperson with the FAA said the agency will release the aircraft tail number once investigators verify it at the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be in charge of the investigation and forthcoming updates.

This is a developing story. FOX 35 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

