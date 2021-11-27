Life or death? Sentencing hearing to begin Monday for Markeith Loyd

Markeith Loyd's sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin Monday in Orange County.

A jury convicted Loyd of murdering Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton.

Jurors will decide between life in prison or the death penalty. They must vote unanimously for a death sentence.

Loyd testified that he shot Clayton in self-defense and that he did not intend to kill her. Loyd’s attorneys have argued that he was insane when he shot Clayton.

He was previously convicted of first-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and her unborn child. The jury in that case recommended he be sentenced to life in prison.