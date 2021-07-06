Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa nears landfall along Florida coast

Elsa has lost some steam and has weakened back to a tropical storm ahead of an anticipated mid-morning landfall in northern Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In a 2 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Elsa moving toward just west of due north near 14 mph and a general northward motion is expected to continue.

FOX 35 is tracking photos and videos from across the state as Elsa moves up the Florida coast.

