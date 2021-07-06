Expand / Collapse search

Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa nears landfall along Florida coast

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 4 mins ago
Elsa is moving up Florida's West Coast. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm to a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday but then downgraded it back to a tropical storm early Wednesday morning. Elsa is projected to make landfall later this morning near Cedar Key.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Elsa has lost some steam and has weakened back to a tropical storm ahead of an anticipated mid-morning landfall in northern Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In a 2 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Elsa moving toward just west of due north near 14 mph and a general northward motion is expected to continue.

FOX 35 is tracking photos and videos from across the state as Elsa moves up the Florida coast.

Duke Energy prepares for Elsa

Duke Energy has assembled more than 500 trucks in Sumter County ready to go ahead of Elsa.

