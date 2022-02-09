Manatee stuck in stormwater ditch in New Smyrna Beach

article

A FOX 35 viewer sent in photos of a manatee that is reportedly stuck in a stormwater ditch in New Smyrna Beach.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the manatee has been stuck near Industrial Ave. close to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department since at least Tuesday. Florida Fish and Wildlife and SeaWorld have been notified, according to the man who took the photos.

FOX 35 viewer

FOX 35 viewer

FOX 35 has a reporter at the scene. Check back for updates.

