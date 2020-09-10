Massive fire after gas line ruptures in Seminole County

A gas line ruptured in Seminole County overnight leading to massive flames shooting into the sky in Sanford. Hundreds of residents were told to evacuate.

This happened near the Black Bear Wilderness area just after midnight on Thursday.

Seminole County fire crews are monitoring the area of that gas transmission line rupture. The fire has been put out and there are no reports of injuries.

The chief says it is very lucky that this gas leak was in a remote area or it could’ve been much worse.

"For anybody that was watching the incident, it did look really bad in the distance but there was really no exposures in the immediate area," said Fire Chief Otto Drozd. "So while it looked bad, it was a very controlled operation.”

The Fire Chief says the gas leak did cause some brush fires in the area, but there was no significant damage and no one was hurt.

"At that point, they shut off the valve and the gas burned out, the hazard was removed.”

Residents are now going back to their homes. FOX 35 News talked to one person nearby.

"We were sound asleep and all of a sudden I heard this big explosion and I thought it was an earthquake at first and then I couldn’t figure out what it was and then finally went to the front of my house and I saw all of the flames and the plume of smoke. It was just something you’d never seen before."

The cause of the rupture is still under investigation. Crews are in the area monitoring gas levels to make sure it is safe for residents to be in the area.

