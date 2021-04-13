Missing 11-year-old Florida girl found safe

UPDATE:

Missing 11-year-old Montana Breseman has been found safe. No other information has been released. The Amber Alert has been canceled.

EARLIER STORY:

An 11-year-old Pasco County girl at the center of a statewide Amber Alert was spotted on camera at a 7-Eleven store in New Port Richey, authorities said.

Montana Breseman, who also goes by "Jordan," was last seen inside the store on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Authorities say a man seen on security video with her has been identified. However, Jordan was not with the man or inside the vehicle.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Man fatally shot in Walgreens parking lot in Orange County

Officials have not publicly identified the man, and have not said whether the man knows of Jordan's latest whereabouts or if he is facing charges.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said she was last seen at River Ridge Middle School in New Port Richey. She was not reported missing until around 2 p.m., so she may have been gone from school for hours before it was known to authorities.

The Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the girl told friends she may have been leaving to go to Georgia with a white male.

The sheriff said the girl has a troubled home life and human trafficking may be involved in this case.

MORE NEWS: Kim Potter identified as officer who shot Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center

Montana 'Jordan' Breseman was last seen wearing a white hoodie that said "My Body My Sweat Your Tears," gray and black leggings, and had her hair pulled into a bun. Investigators said the 11-year-old is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has burgundy hair and brown eyes.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says she may be wearing fake eyelashes or heavy mascara.

She is believed to be with an unknown white male, approximately 20 years old, with sandy blonde hair. They may be traveling to Georgia in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102, and dial option 7.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.