Musical based on Pulse Nightclub shooting draws opposition: 'No one agrees with it'

"I still have a bullet," said Pulse shooting survivor Jorshua Hernandez.

He spoke exclusively to FOX35’s Kelsie Cairns, and when he learned that a new musical based on the horrific shooting that claimed 49 lives was in production, he said he was shocked.

The show is called "From Here" and The Renaissance Theatre Company, which is in Orlando, is the group putting it on.

"No one agrees with it," said Brenda Campoz-Marquez.

One of her cousins died, and two more were shot and seriously injured in the shooting.

She goes on to say, "I just don’t even know if they have a heart. Are these human beings?"

The musical will play for a limited time in Orlando starting March 22, then heads to New York in the summer, starting June 27 and running for six weeks through Aug. 11. The show was written by Donald Rupe.

He said in a statement, "We’re telling this story because it’s important to tell. Everyone knows you don’t go into theater to make money. However, this story is important to us, so we’re willing to take that chance."

"All the survivors get flashbacks and are depressed. They need to stop it," Hernandez said.

He said he was shot twice and was so severely injured, he endured surgery on four different organs. The group said the musical, set in 2016, is a "love letter to Orlando" that follows a fictional character who is living in Orlando during the time of the shooting, and how it changes his life, and the lives of those around him.

"The show gets marketed as a show about Pulse. It is and it isn’t. It's about my experience in the community, watching what happened. It's important to me that people know that."

"We are so tired we just want to see justice so that we can go on," said Campoz-Marquez.

Tickets for the Orlando shows are now on sale.