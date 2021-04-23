NASA, SpaceX aim for 3rd crew launch before Friday's sunrise

SpaceX aims to launch its third crew a little before sunrise this morning, this time using a recycled capsule and rocket.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting Friday for the Crew-2 flight aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour, carried by the space company's Falcon 9 rocket. Liftoff is scheduled for 5:49 a.m. EST from Kennedy Space Center's launchpad 39A.

There is said to be a 90 percent chance of favorable weather for liftoff. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said the only weather concern is a possible isolated coastal shower but chances are slim.

Live coverage of the SpaceX Crew-2 mission will begin on Good Day Orlando at 3:30 a.m. Prior to this, coverage of the astronauts preparing for launch will air online.

This is SpaceX's third crew liftoff overall. The first, the Demo-2 mission, was flown in May 2020. The second launch, SpaceX Crew-1, followed this in November 2020. Both crews traveled to the International Space Station (ISS).

The SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts will also head to the ISS, with expected arrival on Friday.

The crew for the flight is made up of NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

The Crew-2 astronauts will reportedly be the second crew to fly on a full-duration mission to the ISS on the Crew Dragon spacecraft. This will also be the first mission to fly two international partner crew members as part of the agency's commercial crew program.

NASA said that the crew will spend six months in space. At the ISS, they will join Crew-1 NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi. In addition, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov are also there.

For nearly a decade, the only route to the space station for astronauts was on Russian rockets. NASA turned to private companies for taxi service after the space shuttles retired in 2011. SpaceX has been shipping cargo to the space station since 2012, using the same kind of rocket and similar capsules, and recycling those parts as well.

Watch the SpaceX Crew-2 launch live on FOX 35 Orlando.