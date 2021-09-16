NHC: 2 tropical depressions could form within next few days

The FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping tabs on three systems in the tropics, two of which could become tropical depressions within the next couple of days.

The first is an area of low pressure located more than 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system has an 80-percent chance of developing.

"Environmental conditions are still expected to remain conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days," the National Hurricane Center said.

Another area of low pressure is located several hundred miles to the south-southeast of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The NHC says it has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression during the next day or two while the system moves north-northwestward to northward off the southeast U.S. coast.

We are also watching a tropical wave located just inland over Africa that is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa in the next day or so. Right now, the system has a low chance of development.

So far, there have been 14 named storms. If another one forms, it will be called ‘Odette.’

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King previously explains that once the peak of hurricane season passes, typically it means there will be fewer occurrences of hurricanes and tropical storms, but don't put your guard down.

"We're fair game until November 30th. Stuff can happen and it can happen late in the season," he said.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

