Potential tropical system headed toward Florida; could become tropical depression or storm

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for portions of Florida as the area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico has become a potential tropical cyclone, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

It is expected to bring heavy rainfall in South Florida and the Florida Keys Friday and continue through Saturday.

"Considerable flash and urban flooding is possible across the urban corridors in South Florida and in the Keys," the NHC said its 5 p.m. advisory.

FOX 35 has declared Saturday a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day to account for potential changes in the forecast and increase in local tropical impacts.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee. There is also a Tropical Storm Watch in effect for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay.

Heavy rainfall is likely across portions of Cuba, the Florida Keys, and Southern Florida on Friday and Saturday with flooding possible, according to NHC.

"Regardless of development, heavy rain looks likely across the Yucatan, western Cuba during the next day or so, spreading into southern and potentially Central Florida from that point on," FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said Thursday morning.

If a stronger system develops, the track could move a bit more north-northwest, increasing local impacts in Central Florida. Heavy tropical downpours and gusty winds could result. We would also have to watch for an isolated tornado risk if a more northerly track emerges.