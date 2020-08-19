NHC: 'High' chance for 2 systems to develop in Atlantic, third system being watch

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami is now tracking three tropical waves in the Atlantic that have the potential for development, including two labeled "high" with a greater than 60 percent chance. Whichever one develops first could become Tropical Storm Laura.

"We are tracking 3 tropical waves that have the potential for tropical cyclone development," the NHC said. "The disturbance with the greatest chance for development in the next couple of days is the one approaching the Leeward Islands."

Forecasters say the area of low pressure is located a little over 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands. According to the NHC, a tropical depression is expected to form during the next day or two while the system moves west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic. The system has a 90-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

If it does develop, it would be named Laura.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave is located over the eastern Caribbean Sea and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, along with gusty winds in these thunderstorms.

"Some gradual development of this system is possible over the next day or so while it moves westward at about 15 to 20 mph across the central Caribbean Sea."

A tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend when the system reaches the northwestern Caribbean Sea, the NHC said.

The third system forecasters are watching has a very low chance of developing. The NHC says it is located over Guinea and Sierra-Leone, Africa. Some development of this system could occur while the wave enters the eastern Atlantic on Friday. By early next week, however, conditions are forecast to become less favorable for tropical cyclone formation.

Forecasters have predicted that the season will have more activity than normal. For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. 6 to 10 of those would become hurricanes and 3 to 6 of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

