NHC: New tropical storm likely to join Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic

Sam is maintaining its Category 4 strength on Wednesday as it moves across the Atlantic. Meanwhile, forecasters are keeping an eye on a system that could potentially become our next named storm.

Sam is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph.

"A turn toward the north is forecast by Friday," the National Hurricane Center said. "On the forecast track, Sam will pass well to the east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through tonight."

Air Force Hurricane Hunters say Sam remains a Category 4 hurricane with some fluctuations in intensity expected during the next couple of days. Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane through late this week. While the system is a ‘menace at sea,’ the hurricane is not expected to make U.S. landfall.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure located several hundred miles south of the CaboVerde Islands continues to gradually become better organized.

"A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form later today or tonight while the disturbance moves west-northwestward," the NHC said.

Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a broad and elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Although environmental conditions are generally conducive for development during the next day or so interaction of this system with the low pressure area located to its east is likely to hinder development after that time.

The next two named storms will be ‘Victor’ and ‘Wanda,’ finishing off the list of 2021 Atlantic tropical system names. At this point, forecasters will need to use the alternate list of names. In the past, the Greek alphabet was used but this was changed this year.

There have been 19 named storms during the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Sam is the seventh hurricane to form. NOAA previously predicted 15 to 21 named storms are possible this season, with seven to ten becoming hurricanes and three to five of those becoming major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or higher.



