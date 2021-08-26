Tropical depression or storm likely to form in Caribbean, NHC says

Forecasters are keeping an eye on a system in the Atlantic that is closer to becoming our next named storm.

The area of low pressure is located south of Jamaica. The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression or storm is expected to form later today or tomorrow.

If it does, it would be named Ida.

"This system is forecast to move northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea near the Cayman Islands tonight, near Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Friday, and into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend."

This system could bring dangerous impacts from storm surge, wind, and heavy rainfall to portions of the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, and the Mexican state of Tamaulipas late this weekend and early next week.

Current models keep this system (whatever it becomes) west of Florida over the weekend. Areas from Louisiana to Texas and Mexico should monitor for the latest.

