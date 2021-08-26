NHC: Tropical Storm Ida to make landfall as a powerful Cat 3 hurricane

article

Tropical Storm Ida is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana as a Category 3 hurricane, forecasters said Friday.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans.

"The center of Ida will move away from the Cayman Islands this morning, pass near or over the Isle of Youth and western Cuba later today, and over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico tonight and Saturday," the National Hurricane Center said. "The system is forecast to approach the U.S. northern Gulf coast onSunday. Ida is forecast to become a hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in a day or two, and to be at or near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf coast."

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts, and additional steady to rapid strengthening is expected during the next few days.

Following landfall as a hurricane, Ida is expected to weaken back to a tropical storm.

