Orange County deputies trying to ID armed attempted rape suspect

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says that they are searching for an attempted rape suspect.

They say on Tuesday, a victim was walking near Dean Road and Mission Bay Boulevard when they were approached by an armed white male. The man allegedly attempted to sexually assault the victim, who fought back and caused him to run away.

They posted a sketch of the rape suspect on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

If you know who this person may be, please contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

