Orlando FreeFall death: Florida lawmakers to introduce new rider safety legislation

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will introduce new legislation on Wednesday to improve rider safety as the investigation continues into the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson at ICON Park.

Fried will be joined by other local leaders during a virtual press conference at 9:30 a.m.

Officials say it will be about improving rider safety after the death of Tyre, who fell from the Orlando FreeFall ride back in March. Fried says she will introduce a framework for legislation to improve ride and rider safety.

The autopsy, which was conducted by the Orange County Medical Examiner, concluded that the boy's cause of death was the result of blunt force trauma and the manner of death was "accident." The report also revealed that Sampson weighed nearly 100 pounds more than the maximum passenger weight for the ride.

The report detailed multiple internal and external abrasions, lacerations, and fractures. Initial state findings also claim operators made manual adjustments to seat him.

Tyre's father, Yarnell, referred to the Orlando Freefall ride as a "death trap" and is demanding it be permanently shut down. Yarnell filed a lawsuit against several companies, including the ride's operators and ICON Park in wake of his son's death, also said he wanted a public apology from Slingshot Group, the owner of the ride, and a permanent memorial.

"Me and my son's mother deserve a public apology, stating that ‘we made mistakes, we’re sorry, we can change some things, and maybe we can work with you going forward.' – I've gotten none of those things," Yarnell said. "So I'm looking forward to that public apology."

During Wednesday's press conference, Commissioner Fried will be joined by State Senator Randolph Bracy and State Representative Geraldine Thompson, who both represent the Orlando area in the Florida Legislature.

Last month, Fried emphasized that the first stage of the investigation in Tyre's death is complete, and they are still working diligently on a full analysis of the ride. However, no timeline was given as to the future plans for the Orlando FreeFall ride or when it may reopen.

