Orlando weather forecast: Grab the umbrella! More rain ahead for Central Florida

Today's high: 92 degrees

Tonight' low: 75 degrees

Rain: 60% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns:

Temperatures continue to soar this afternoon. Highs will reach the low-90s across the interior with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. Showers and storms return-mainly after 2pm for most locations. Rain chances peak at 60% over the inland counties and along the east coast beaches. The main storm threats include heavy rain, gusty winds and plenty of lightning strikes.

BEACHES:

It will be a nice start to the day at the beaches. Stay weather aware this afternoon/ evening for PM storms containing lightning. Rain chances peak around 60%. There is a high rip current risk at all east coast beaches thanks to the now departed hurricane Earl. Surf is in the 3-5' range.

THEME PARKS:

It will be another hot and humid day with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c. Best chance for rain between 2pm-7pm. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Daily storm chances are on the rise this week. A front sinking south into Florida will keep tropical moisture elevated across the Florida peninsula. Keep you umbrella handy this week.

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking two tropical waves over the distant Atlantic, one has a 20% chance, and the other a 40% chance for further development over the next 5 days. Track the tropics in real-time on the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.



