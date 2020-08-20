Pasco deputies searching for missing 3-year-old boy

article

Deputies in Pasco County are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy.

The sheriff's office said the toddler, Jaxcen Rodriguez, was last seen with his father, 47-year-old Peter Rodriguez.

Investigators said they do not believe Jaxcen is in danger, but noted the father does not have permission to have custody of his son at this time.

The little boy was last seen wearing gray shorts, a black shirt with a "Moma Boy" logo, and black and white Converse shoes.

Peter Rodriguez may be driving a tan 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora with Florida tag NLGV96.

The pair was last seen in the area of Bigelow Dr. in Holiday around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102, and dial option 7.