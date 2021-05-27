Police: Drunk driver cuts through yard during police chase in Melbourne

A man was arrested in Melbourne after leading police on a wild chase while impaired, officers said.

Rolondeus Gray is facing several charges including driving under the influence and cocaine possession.

According to a police report, an officer was patrolling in the Quail Village Subdivision when the officer noticed a man, identified as Gray, sitting in a BMW drinking out of a clear glass liquor bottle.

Moments later, the officer says he saw Gray drive out of the subdivision, rolling through a stop sign and swerving into another lane. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop but said Gray kept going and began to drive faster, continuing to drive on the wrong side of the road.

MORE NEWS: Officials: Man with AK-47 shoots 2 people, including teenager, at Eatonville hotel

The chase reportedly continued through several streets. At one point, the officer says Gray nearly hit a 7-Eleven because of his erratic driving. After running several stop signs, Gray also reportedly drove through a yard of a home and through the backyard, hitting a fence.

The chase ended when the BMX hit some poles that caused the vehicle to flip on its side.

Officers say Gray admitted to not having a driver's license and to drinking Gin out of a bottle. Officers say a white powdery substance found in the car tested positive for cocaine.

Advertisement

He was taken to the Brevard County jail.