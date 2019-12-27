Police investigating domestic incident between Daytona Beach couple

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department says they are questioning the people involved after a woman was thought to have been abducted by a man on Thursday.

In an update on Friday, police say the woman and man have been located and are no longer missing. They are investigating the incident as a domestic case.

On Thursday, investigators were searching for a woman they say was seen on security video being physically forced into a light blue or silver Hyundai Sonata near the intersection of North Keech Street & Avery Street.

Ring camera video released to FOX 35 News appeared to show the moment the woman was dragged away by a man.

"I told him to stop putting his hands on me," she said.

Moments later, the man in question is seen on camera coming up behind the woman and dragging her away. The woman tries to fight him off as he pushes her further away from the home.

Police originally thought this was a possible abduction. However, they say everyone involved has been located and they are now working this case as a domestic incident.