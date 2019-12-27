Police: Ring video appears to show moment Daytona Beach woman was dragged away by man

A new video released to FOX 35 News appears to show the moment a woman was dragged away by a man during what police now say they are working as a domestic incident.

Investigators believe the man physically forced the woman into a light blue or silver Hyundai Sonata around 4:42 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of North Keech Street & Avery Street. The vehicle, which is believed to be from a model year between 2009 and 2014, was last seen heading northbound on North Keech Street.

Ring camera footage from a neighbor appears to show the man in question coming up behind the woman as she is seen talking to someone on the porch of a home and dragging her away. The woman is seen trying to fight him off as he pushes her further away from the home.

Police originally thought this was a possible abduction. However, they say they are now working this case as a domestic incident.

The identities of the man and woman are not clear yet, police confirmed. They said that it is also unclear if the man and woman know each other or who owns the Hyundai. However, the police did provide a description of the man and woman.

They described the woman as an African-American in her late teens or early 20’s. She is said to have long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a white shirt, black pants, and pink and white tennis shoes.

The man is described as an African-American in his late teens or early 20’s. He is said to be about five-feet, six-inches tall and has a short afro-style haircut. He was reportedly last seen wearing a black Adidas T-shirt, black track pants with white trim, and all-white tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the man, woman, and vehicle involved is urged to contact Detective David Dinardi immediately at (386) 671-5129 or DinardiDavid@dbpd.us regarding Case 190025371.