Police say they are 'highly concerned' for well-being of missing Florida woman, 'she may have been harmed'

Police say that they are now highly concerned for the well-being of a missing Florida woman after finding alarming circumstances and physical evidence that she may have been harmed.

36-year-old Anna Primavere is still missing and endangered. According to police, she has been missing since Friday and was last seen around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Knox McRae Drive and Barna Avenue.

On Tuesday, the Titusville Police Department gave an update on the case, stating that they are highly concerned about her well-being after their investigation revealed alarming circumstances and physical evidence. They reportedly obtained a search warrant for the room she was renting at 4005 Trinidad Avenue. With what they found, they said that she may have been harmed inside the home.

They added that another female adult, who was also staying in the residence, left the state the night of Anna's disappearance. Detectives reportedly located the woman, who they consider a person of interest, but she has declined to cooperate at this time.

"Police have been working around the clock and using every resource available to investigate this case and discover the whereabouts of Anna," Titusville Police Department said.

Police describe Anna as about five-feet tall and 120 pounds. She is said to have light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Anna's whereabouts is urged to call the Titusville Police Department at (321) 264-7800 or can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.

