Police: Student found with weapon at Lake Brantley High School

Police say a student has been apprehended after being found with a weapon on the campus of Lake Brantley High School Friday morning.

All students and staff are safe and the lockdown has been lifted.

Authorities responded to the school after a social media threat circulated online, the school says. The school was on lockdown while police investigated.

"We have a situation on campus that Altamonte Springs Police Department is currently investigating. We will let you know when all is clear on campus."

During a news conference, police would only say that a juvenile was detained.

"At this time, crime scene is processing the weapon to confirm whether or not it was a firearm or a BB gun."

They say there is no threat to the school at this time.

The school sent the following message out to parents:

"Please be aware that Lake Brantley High School is currently on a Code Red Lockdown as law enforcement investigates a social media threat that has been circulating this morning. Both Altamonte PD & the Seminole County Sheriff's Office are on scene. The school will remain on lockdown until further notice. We will send more communication as more information becomes available and will alert you once the all-clear is given.Thank you!"

The school is resuming normal daily activities. No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.