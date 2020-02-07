Power outages reported after Central Florida is pounded by severe weather

article

Thousands of power customers were left in the dark early Friday as severe storms moved across Central Florida.

As of 2:00 a.m., Duke Energy reported more than 17,500 customers without power. The storms barreling through some regions caused some power lines and trees to come down.

A strong line of storms moved through Central Florida late Thursday night and into Friday morning. A tornado warning was briefly issued for Osceola County that lasted only about 10 minutes before it was canceled.

As for the rest of the counties, a tornado watch is in effect until 3:00 a.m.

Stay with FOX 35 for continuing coverage of the aftermath of the storms.

WATCH complete coverage from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on FOX 35 News HERE.