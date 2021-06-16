Puppy found burned, thrown from truck needs loving home

article

When you look at that sweet face, it's hard to imagine anyone would want to hurt little Beans.

The 7-month-old puppy is in need of a loving home after a Central Florida rescue says he was burned and then thrown from a truck.

In a Facebook post, The Pittie Party of Central Florida said that Beans is still healing from the "horror he recently went through."

"Our sweet little burn baby is in our care but has no one who is willing to take him in," the rescue said. "He’s a little guy and very playful."

"First he was burned. Then he was tossed out of a moving truck. Disgusting."

The rescue says the person who did this has not been found. For now, the rescue is concentrating on finding Beans a foster or adopter, hopefully by this weekend.

"He loveeees to cuddle," the rescue told FOX 35 News. "He is good with other dogs but wants to play. We think he has potential with cats."

As for the kind of family best for Beans, the rescue hopes to find someone who has time to spend with him since he is still a baby.

"He will eventually be ready to jump and play. For now, he needs to heal. Our rescue will provide you with all of the ongoing supplies. We cover all expenses associated with fostering and medical."

If you are interested in adopting Beans, contact the rescue HERE.

