Report: 9-year-old Florida girl becomes youngest to die from coronavirus in the state

A 9-year-old girl in Putnam County, Florida has died from novel coronavirus, making her the youngest in the state to pass away from the virus.

The Florida Department of Health reported 139 deaths in the state on Wednesday, including the 9-year-old. The Miami Herald reports that the data shows her case "was not travel-related and that she is the first child to die from the virus in North Florida."

Four other children have reportedly died from the virus, health officials said.

The girl's name has not been released.

On Thursday, Florida saw its highest daily increase in coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began. The state reported 173 more deaths and over 10,200 cases of coronavirus. Total number of cases in the state are at 389,868 and the death toll has risen to 5,518.