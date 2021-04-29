Report: CDC says U.S. cruises could resume in mid-July

Summer could see the return of cruises from U.S. ports, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC announced that cruises could possibly resume in mid-July, ending a months-long 'No Sail' order.

"We acknowledge that cruising will never be a zero-risk activity and that the goal of the CSO’s phased approach is to resume passenger operations in a way that mitigates the risk of COVID-19 transmission onboard cruise ships and across port communities," Aimee Treffiletti, head of the Maritime Unit for CDC’s COVID-19 response within its Global Mitigation Task Force for COVID-19, said in the letter obtained by USA Today.

According to the publication, spokesperson Caitlin Shockey said cruises could begin passenger voyages from the U.S. in mid-July, "depending on cruise lines' pace and compliance with the CDC's Framework for Conditional Sailing Order."

"CDC looks forward to continued engagement with the industry and urges cruise lines to submit Phase 2A port agreements as soon as possible to maintain the timeline of passenger voyages by mid-July," Shockey reportedly said.

It has been more than a year since cruises stopped sailing in U.S. waters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several conditions would have to be met in order for sailings to resume, according to the CDC, including the requirement for 98% of crew and 95% of passengers being fully vaccinated.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest travel updates.