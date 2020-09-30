Report: CDC to extend 'No Sail' order through October 31

article

Multiple reports say the 'No Sail' order for cruise ships will be extended through October 31.

According to Axios, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield pushed to extend the order into February but was overruled by the White House.

This summer, cruise lines voluntarily canceled trips through next month.

MORE NEWS: People with this first or last name can fly to Orlando for free

However, many have said they would like to resume sailings before the end of the year. The order was originally set to expire Wednesday.

FOX 35 will keep you updated on any changes made to cruise schedules.