Report: Florida corrections officer at women's prison arrested on poison charge

The Florida Department of Corrections says one of its corrections officers assigned to the women's Lowell Correctional Institution in Marion County has been arrested.

The officer has been identified as Qualesha Williams.

Corrections officials say she was arrested on a charge of poisoning food or water.

Williams bonded out of jail on Saturday morning.

In a news release emailed on Saturday, the Florida Department of Corrections said it "takes all allegations of abuse or mistreatment of inmates seriously and encourages all inmates and staff to promptly report inappropriate or illegal conduct. Inmates are afforded every opportunity to report misconduct without fear of retribution."

In the same release, the Florida Department of Corrections said it was "moving forward with the immediate dismissal" of Williams.