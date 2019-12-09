Rescue groups attempt to rescue manatee with bicycle tire stuck around neck at Blue Spring State Park

Groups are attempting to rescue a manatee with a bicycle tire stuck around its neck from Blue Springs State Park.

Blogger Doris Keeler first spotted the manatee, nicknamed 'Wheelie,' during a visit to the spring in mid-November and posted pictures to her Floridiana Magazine social media pages; quickly getting a lot of replies from others, like her, concerned for the animal. Pictures showed a manatee with a tire caught around the manatee’s body. When zoomed in, it appears the tire has been there for some time as the creature’s body seems to have grown around the object.

Courtesy: Doris Keeler - Floridiana Magazine

Blue Springs State Park officials believe that the manatee swam into the tire as a baby and grew larger with the tire still wrapped around it.

FOX 35 News was at the scene on Tuesday when wildlife officials almost rescued the manatee. They managed to get the manatee in a net, with several other manatees, but the manatee with the tire around its neck managed to escape before it could be captured.

Several rescue attempts were made prior to Tuesday. Usually, the manatee would get away and swim out into the St. John's River.

Keeler hopes that the photos of manatee, which showed the tire cutting into the manatee's skin, encourage people to keep trash out of the springs.

“It’s enough to see the manatees with the scars on their backs from the boats but when you see something that’s a bicycle tire around it,” she said. “That’s what’s heartbreaking the most.”

EDITORS NOTE: FOX 35 News originally reported the manatee was rescued. It was in a rescue team's net but managed to escape before it was captured.