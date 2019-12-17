Risk of severe storms returns to Central Florida on Tuesday ahead of cold front

Time to turns all eyes to the skies! Central Florida could experience another round of strong to severe storms on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A strong cold front is drawing closer to Florida Tuesday morning and in advance of the front, energy is gathering. This will support a broad line of showers and storms as it moves across all of Florida.

"The risk of severe weather has returned to the area again today," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King. "Very much like the same setup we saw last weekend when we developed that EF-1 tornado over Flagler County, tore a bunch of stuff up. Not saying that a tornado risk is imminent, but the setup is looking a little suspicious and fishy."

Time wise, best chances set up between 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. today. Clouds will be on the increase all day and a few isolated showers will be possible before the main event. Rain chances by 2:00 p.m. stand near 20-30% but skyrocket after that point.

Storm threats include very heavy rainfall, gusty winds and the potential for a few rotating storms that could prompt tornado warnings. Do keep in mind that the timing of all of this coincides with the commute home later Tuesday evening, so plan accordingly.

