Sam remains a Cat 4 hurricane, forecasters track 3 more systems

Sam remains a major hurricane after regaining Category 4 strength as it moves across the Atlantic. Three more systems have joined Sam which could all become our next depressions.

Sam is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph with an increase in forwarding speed beginning on Thursday. A turn toward the north is expected by Friday.

"On the forecast track, Sam will pass well to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Wednesday and Thursday. Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 130 mph," the National Hurricane Center said.

Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane through late this week. While the system is a ‘menace at sea,’ the hurricane is not expected to make U.S. landfall.

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves westward to west-northwestward.

Forecasters are also tracking a tropical wave located over the far eastern Atlantic several hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.

"A tropical depression is likely to form in a day or two while the disturbance moves westward to west-northwestward."

The third system is a well-defined low pressure area associated with the remnants of Peter is located a few hundred miles east of Bermuda. The shower and thunderstorm activity associated with this system has become less organized since early Monday. Although strong upper-level winds are likely to prevent significant development, this system could still become a short-lived tropical depression later today or tonight.

The next two named storms will be ‘Victor’ and ‘Wanda,’ finishing off the list of 2021 Atlantic tropical system names. At this point, forecasters will need to use the alternate list of names. In the past, the Greek alphabet was used but this was changed this year.

There have been 19 named storms during the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Sam is the seventh hurricane to form. NOAA previously predicted 15 to 21 named storms are possible this season, with seven to ten becoming hurricanes and three to five of those becoming major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or higher.



