Scorching heat continues in Central Florida: When 'cooler' temperatures arrive

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 96-98 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 77 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Scorching heat continues this week. Afternoon highs will range from the low to mid-90s along the coast to the upper-90s across the interior. Heat index values will range from 103 to 107 degrees through the start of the weekend.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

There is a Heat Advisory until 7 p.m. on the west side of the Florida peninsula with Heat Index readings 106 to 110 degrees. Stay safe in this heat, drink plenty of water, stay inside the a/c and wear loose fitting clothing. Shower and storm chances will be limited this afternoon. Most of the storm activity will happen after 4 p.m. and centered over west Central Florida.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Park visitors can expect high heat and humidity. High temps at the parks will hit near 95+ degrees with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits, so make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks in the a/c.There will be the chance for a quick shower.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

If you are heading out to the beach today, you can expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low-90s with feels-like temperatures in the low-100s, so pack plenty of water and don't forget to reapply sunscreen. Rip current risk remains in the moderate range.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Hot and steamy conditions will continue through Saturday. Afternoon highs range from 95 to 98 degrees+ with heat index values up to 107 degrees.

Storm chances are on the rise this weekend. Coverage will be at 40% on Saturday and 60% on Sunday.

Some relief from the heat comes on Monday when a cold front moves in, dropping temperatures a bit into the lower 90s.

As for the tropics, an area of low pressure has moved inland over northeastern Nicaragua. It has a LOW 20% chance for development within the next 5 days. The FOX 35 Storm team continues to track the tropics and will update you if anything changes.