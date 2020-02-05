Severe storms, possible tornadoes across Central Florida expected late Thursday

The FOX 35 Weather Team is declaring Thursday night into very early Friday a Severe Weather Alert Day.

A strong cold front will move across Florida during this time and a slight risk of damaging winds and even a few isolated tornadoes will be possible. Heavy rain and perhaps some small hail could also visit the region.

According to the best and most current forecast modeling, it appears the line of storms will sweep into Florida from the west by mid-late Thursday evening, slowing a bit as it presses across the Peninsula. Storms should be well South of Orlando by 5 a.m. on Friday morning.

Rain chances will increase a bit during the day on Thursday but coverage will be fairly modest at roughly 30 percent on Thursday afternoon.

Residents and visitors across Central Florida should have a reliable way of receiving weather alerts, especially due to the fact that storms will be moving across during the time most are sleeping.

