Severe thunderstorms bring risk of heavy rain, hail, possible tornadoes

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued this afternoon for Lake, Orange, and Seminole counties as showers begin to move through the Orlando metro area. The warning has been issued for areas including Orlando, Pine Hill, and Sanford, which is extended to 4:30 p.m.

A strong cold front is drawing closer to Florida, and in advance of the front, energy is gathering and bringing with it storms.

"A risk of strong to severe storms exists through the afternoon and early evening hours," said FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin. "The biggest risks are heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. All this storm activity is ahead of a cold front, with highs in the 50s and 60s the next couple of days."

This system is much like the same setup we saw last weekend when we saw the development of an EF-1 tornado over Flagler County.

Time-wise, best chances set up between 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. today. Clouds will be on the increase all day and a few isolated showers will be possible before the main event. Rain chances mid-to-late-afternoon stand near 20-30 percent but skyrocket after that point.

There remains the potential for a few rotating storms that could prompt tornado warnings. Do keep in mind that the timing of all of this coincides with the commute home this evening, so plan accordingly.

