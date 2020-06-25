Sheriff's Office: Lake County deputy dies from complications due to COVID-19

article

A deputy with the Lake County Sheriff's Office has died from complications stemming from the coronavirus.

Master Deputy Lynn Jones was a veteran of the Sheriff's Office. He had been in a nearly two-week battle with COVID-19, passing away at his home on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said Jones worked at the county jail supervising inmates. He was also a member of the sheriff's honor guard. We are told he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 13.

Thursday would have been his official 13-year anniversary with the agency. His official cause of death has not yet been released.

Jones is survived by a wife and three daughters.