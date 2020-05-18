Small theme park attractions like FunSpot, Gatorland, ICON Park could reopen this week

article

The Bringing Back Tourism working group of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force heard from small attractions wishing to reopen soon on Monday morning.

Representatives from Icon Park, Gatorland, and Fun Spot America joined the working group’s call to state their case. All three attractions have developed operating guidelines and protocols of their own and presented those to the group, in an effort to demonstrate that they could reopen safely.

“Those of us in the hospitality industry are uniquely qualified to handle this well,” Chris Jaskiewicz, the President and CEO of ICON Park, said. “We are already trained for excellence. We’re in the world’s most competitive hospitality market. To succeed in Orlando, we all have to be excellent at safety, fast at adaptability. And with a disciplined process, that is what we do and that is what we’ll continue to do in the face of this challenge.”

The Wheel at ICON PARK

The working group will spend the next two days compiling a list of reopening guidelines for these and other smaller attractions to present to the larger task force on Thursday. The group is also expected to vote Thursday on recommending Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to give these attractions his endorsement to reopen.

“If we think that’s an acceptable set of guidelines, then when we have our big task force meeting with the Mayor this week, to ask him -- to make a recommendation that he allows them to open, as early as Friday of this week, with those recommended guidelines,” Chuck Whittall, a member of the Economic Recovery Task Force, said.

The opening recommendations must first be approved by the larger task force before going to the Mayor. According to the Governor's executive order, the attractions would need to submit reopening plans to the State, with the Mayor's endorsement, for final approval. The timeline would then be in the Governor's hands on when the attractions could reopen.

Fun Spot America hopes to open on Friday, May 22 and Gatorland wishes to open on Saturday, May 23. ICON Park has not set a desired reopening date.

Gatorland (Photo by Visit Orlando)

