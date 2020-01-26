SpaceX Falcon 9 expected to launch Starlink satellites into space on Monday

SpaceX is expected to launch its fourth batch of Starlink satellites into space on Monday.

After several delays, SpaceX is now expected to launch the Falcon 9 rocket at 9:49 a.m. on Monday.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry Starlink communication satellites into space. These satellites help less developed nations have internet access.

The launch comes off the heels of a successful abort test launch. On Sunday, SpaceX completed a successful abort test launch of their Dragon crew capsule. The launch served as one of the final steps before SpaceX and NASA can send astronauts back into space. They simulated what would happen during a disaster, as the Dragon crew capsule separated from the Falcon 9 rocket and deployed parachutes for a gentle splashdown.

Given the success of the test, the chief engineer/designer of SpaceX, Elon Musk, said that it is probable that the first crewed launch will occur in the second quarter of 2020. However, NASA still needs to decide if this mission will be for a shorter or longer duration, as this will affect the launch date.

