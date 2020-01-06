SpaceX Falcon 9 launch expected on Monday night, will carry 60 satellites into space

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is expected to take off from Cape Canaveral on Monday night.

The rocket is currently sitting on the launch pad and is ready to go.

SpaceX photo

The launch window opens at 9:19 p.m.

With this launch, SpaceX is taking 60 Starlink satellites into orbit. Kennedy Space Center says that the goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

