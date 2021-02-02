SpaceX gearing up for 2 Starlink launches within 24 hours this week

article

SpaceX is planning to light up the sky not once -- but twice this week with two Starlink missions.

Two Falcon 9 rockets are set to carry dozens of new Starlink satellites into orbit. The first batch of 60 satellites is scheduled for launch on Wednesday, February 3, at 5:57 a.m. EDT from the Kennedy Space Center. This will be the 18th Starlink mission for SpaceX.

Less than 24 hours later, another Starlink mission will blast off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Liftoff is set for 1:19 a.m. EDT (early Thursday morning.)

The Starlink satellites are part of an ongoing mission to create a space-based broadband network that would be available worldwide.

You can watch the launches live when they happen on FOX 35 News.