SpaceX gearing up for lunchtime launch of Starlink satellites on Friday

article

SpaceX is targeting a Falcon 9 launch just after noon on Friday.

The rocket will lift off from Kennedy Space Center carrying another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The launch is set for 12:08 p.m. There is a 90-percent chance of favorable weather at liftoff time.

| HOW TO WATCH: FOX 35 News app and on our YouTube channel |

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe. So far, SpaceX has launched over 2,000 Starlink satellites into orbit.