SpaceX gearing up for nighttime launch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX is getting ready to send its next batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The space company is targeting 12:05 a.m ET on Wednesday, April 28 for the Falcon 9 liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The mission will launch around 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network.

After the first-stage separation, SpaceX will try to land the booster engine on droneship ‘Just Read The Instructions’ in the Atlantic ocean.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide high-speed internet access to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

The network is currently available in parts of North America, with plans for the network to be globally available in late 2021 or 2022.

So far, SpaceX has launched more than 1,300 of internet-beaming satellites into orbit.

