SpaceX gearing up for rocket launch this Thursday

We are counting down to the next liftoff from Florida's Space Coast.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch from Cape Canaveral at 10:25 a.m. Thursday morning. It will carry The Transporter 3 mission will bring commercial and government satellites into orbit.

SpaceX kicked off 2022 with its first launch of the year last week with a Starlink satellite mission. It was the 35th launch of the communication satellites. So far the company has launched around 2,000 into space.

